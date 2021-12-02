In Liverpool’s 4-1 win, Mo Salah and Jordan Henderson achieve special milestones [Watch].

In Liverpool FC’s 4-1 Premier League victory over Everton on Wednesday, Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson achieved significant milestones.

Salah, who has been in sensational form, added two more goals to his tally at Goodison Park, scoring the Reds’ second and third goals. According to Opta Joe, Salah has become the first Liverpool player to score twice in an away Merseyside derby since Fernando Torres in September 2008.

After Stan Collymore (12, March-August 1995) and Jamie Vardy (12, March-August 1995), the Egypt international has been personally involved in at least one goal in each of his previous 12 Premier League games (11 goals, 7 assists) (15, August – December 2015).

Meanwhile, Liverpool captain Henderson, who scored the game’s first goal, became the first Reds player since Steven Gerrard in December 2005 to score and assist in the same Premier League game at Goodison Park.

Salah has already scored 19 goals in as many games this season, coupled with seven assists in all competitions.

When asked about his goal aim in a post-match interview, Salah, 29, stated his top priority is to win the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool once more.

“Hopefully, there will be many more! My first goal with the club is to win something: the Champions League, the Premier League, or, perhaps, both. Everyone’s major goal is to achieve this. It’s a fantastic outcome. It’s incredible to come here and win the game, play good football, and score four goals. It’s a great thing we take away from the game “According to Liverpool’s official website, Salah stated in an interview with Amazon Prime.

Liverpool is still in third place in the 2021-22 Premier League table, two points behind leaders Chelsea, with 31 points from 14 games. On Saturday, Jurgen Klopp’s team will travel to the West Midlands to face Wolves. After that, Liverpool will travel to Milan for their Champions League group stage match. The Reds have already qualified for the Round of 16 of the European competition after winning five of their five games.