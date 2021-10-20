In Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid, Salah scores a brace and makes history.

Mo Salah made history by scoring twice in Liverpool FC’s 3-2 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

According to Opta Joe, Salah, who is in perhaps the finest form of his career, became the first Liverpool player to score in nine straight games.

Salah has been on the scoresheet in 11 of Liverpool’s 12 games in the 2021-22 season. He did not score in the League Cup against Norwich City since he was not in the team. This season, the Egyptian King has scored 12 goals for the Reds in 11 games across all competitions. He’s also credited with four assists.

Salah scored a fantastic goal against Atletico Madrid, weaving through the defense and scoring off the toe of James Milner. With an unbelievable low volley, Naby Keita made it 2-0 before Antoine Griezmann’s two goals drew Atletico back into the game.

According to soccer website Goal, the four goals in the first half at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium made Jurgen Klopp’s side the first Liverpool squad to score and surrender two goals in the first half of a Champions League game.

Atletico Madrid’s Mario Hermoso took down Liverpool forward Diogo Jota in the box late in the second half, allowing Salah to score the game-winning goal for Klopp’s side. Salah took the penalty kick and converted it, his fourth successful penalty stroke in the Champions League.

Diego Simeone, the manager of Atletico Madrid, was enraged by the final outcome and chose not to shake hands with Klopp, the opponent’s manager. Simeone’s reaction, according to the Reds’ manager, was “not so cool.” Klopp referred to both Liverpool and Atletico Madrid as “fighting units” in response to the overall game. “Both teams are capable fighters who are accustomed to fighting for the goals they have set for themselves. Of course, the game’s story is unique in that you don’t often, if ever, go 2-0 up against Atletico Madrid after 13 minutes. ‘OK, Atletico is now on the winning side, so that will only go in one direction,’ I think everyone in the room and who watched the game thought at halftime. ‘We’re still here, so let’s give it a shot,’ we reasoned.” After the 3-2 victory, Klopp spoke on Liverpool’s official website.

In the Champions League, Liverpool has yet to lose.