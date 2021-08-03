In Liverpool training, four things were noticed when Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi were disciplined.

Liverpool’s pre-season training camp has continued to ramp up their preparations for the new season.

The Reds are on the final part of their journey, having relocated from Austria to Evian, France, over the weekend.

On Tuesday morning, Jurgen Klopp put his players through their paces in preparation for the friendly double-header against Bologna on Thursday.

What, on the other hand, could be gathered from the meeting?

As they prepare for the new season, Liverpool’s numbers continue to grow.

The session included Roberto Firmino and Fabinho, who arrived at the camp over the weekend, as well as fellow Brazilian Alisson Becker, who worked with the goalkeepers.

Thiago Alcantara made his first appearance on the pitch at Evian after returning from Spain’s Euro 2020 duty last week.

Only Jordan Henderson and Ben Davies are missing from the senior group, who will restart training when the squad returns to England later this week.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez would not be rushed back into shape following their respective long layoffs.

However, the fact that the two can continue to work as part of the training group is positive.

The duo took part in the training once more, with the defenders’ excitement evident as they joked with their teammates.

Both are likely to play for long periods of time in the two 60-minute games against Bologna on Thursday.

Whether it’s viewing video footage from training or substitutes warming up on-field before a game, seasoned Liverpool fans are familiar with the ‘rondo’ practice.

Gomez and Van Dijk were part of a group in Evian that included Roberto Firmino, Joel Matip, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi, and Naby Keita.

Matip’s backheeling of the ball through Gomez’s knees drew applause from his teammates and a cheeky grin from the England international.

Salah and Origi’s punishment included their ears being violently flicked by their teammates, which brought a lot of joy.

Ibrahima Konate has already stated that the sheer magnitude of the training camp’s hard labor is helping him sleep at night.

It’s no surprise. Liverpool had a two-part training on Monday, the first focusing on ball work and tactics and the second on physical conditioning. “The summary has come to an end.”