In Japan, the horse dubbed “That Makes Race Commentators Cry” wins for the first time.

Following the victory of a filly named Sumomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomo

On Monday, the three-year-old mare won her 12th race of her career at Tokyo’s Oi racecourse with a stunning late push.

In Japan, the horse’s odd name has turned her into a social media sensation, with fans and TV personalities lining up to congratulate her on her maiden triumph.

One Twitter user remarked, “She finally won — the horse with the name that makes racing pundits cry!”

Another wrote, “I’m finally able to say it right.”

On Japanese television, the commentator displayed Sumomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomomom

The name is derived from a Japanese tongue twister that means “peaches and plums are both plums.”

Soft dolls of the filly were on sale in the racecourse shop, according to the Nikkan Sports daily, and the horse’s popularity appeared to be “about to take off.”

The victory was made possible, according to jockey Naoki Machida, by the backing of the fans.

“It feels fantastic when you hear cheers like that when you’re almost at the finish line,” he said, according to Nikkan Sports.