In January, we’signed’ Raheem Sterling for Liverpool, and the results have been incredible.

Raheem Sterling, a former Liverpool player, has been linked with a return to the club ahead of the January transfer window.

The Manchester City winger has fallen out of favor with Pep Guardiola in recent months, with the 26-year-old starting only four Premier League games and one Champions League match thus far this season. Barcelona has also been connected with Sterling, but according to Spanish source El Nacional, the winger would want to return to Liverpool rather than move to Catalonia.

Following the media saga and contract disagreements that unfolded before to his high-profile departure to the Etihad Stadium in July 2015, it would undoubtedly be a contentious deal that would need to go a long way to win back the hearts and minds of the Anfield fans.

What would Sterling’s performance be like if he returned to Liverpool in January? And what can he do to aid Liverpool this season? To find out, we ran a season simulation in Football Manager 2022, transferring Sterling to Liverpool in January.

This is how it went down.

In January 2022, Raheem Sterling’signs’ with Liverpool.

To create this scenario, we used the Football Manager 2022 editor to have Sterling join Liverpool for £50 million on January 1, 2022 from Manchester City.

Sterling is still a great talent with a variety of excellent traits, making him one of the most dangerous players in the Premier League despite his lack of game time for City. His profile, though, implies that he lacks the technical ability of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Let’s take a look at Sterling’s performance for Liverpool after his simulated move.

Mane, Firmino, and Salah remained the clear first-choice front three, but Sterling provided Klopp with much-needed depth and talent.

In the second half of the season, he made 26 appearances for Liverpool, 22 of which were starts, including 12 Premier League starts and five Champions League starts.

In 26 appearances, Sterling scored 10 goals and added six assists, including six goals and five assists in 12 Premier League starts, proving to be a very effective player. “The summary has come to an end.”