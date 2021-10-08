In January, we’signed’ Kylian Mbappe for Liverpool, and the Reds were victorious.

The future of Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe is once again up for debate, with the French international’s contract expiring in July 2022.

Despite being only 22 years old, Mbappe is regarded as one of the best forwards in the world, and after PSG turned down reported bids of €160 million and €180 million from Real Madrid in the summer, Mbappe will be free to negotiate with other teams from January 2022.

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Liverpool for years, and with the Reds’ famous front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino all turning 30 before the start of next season, he would surely freshen up their offensive options.

Mbappe transferred from AS Monaco to PSG for €180 million in 2018, becoming the second most expensive transfer of all time. During his tenure with Les Parisiens, the 2017 Golden Boy winner has 136 goals and 66 assists in 182 matches.

With only six months left on his contract in January, PSG may be inclined to sell for a bargain to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

So, what would happen if Mbappe were to join Liverpool in the January transfer window, which is exceedingly unlikely?

We played around with the 2021/22 season, simulating Mbappe joining the Liverpool squad in January to see if he could help the Reds win a trophy next season…

We used the Football Manager 2021 editor to arrange for PSG’s Kylian Mbappe to join Klopp’s side on January 1, 2022, and then see how he affects the Reds for the rest of the season.

Liverpool were second in the Premier League table and only one point behind Manchester United in first when Mbappe came in January, and they had also won their UEFA Champions League group with 16 points out of a potential 18.

Let’s look at Mbappe’s in-game stats in Football Manager 2021 as of January 2022, and how he integrated into Klopp’s side over our simulated season.

Mbappe already has the stats and talent of a world-class player, as evidenced by his in-game profile, explaining why so many of the. “The summary has come to an end.”