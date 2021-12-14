In January, we’signed’ Jude Bellingham for Liverpool, and he went on to win a major trophy.

Jude Bellingham, a midfielder for Borussia Dortmund and England, has been linked with a January transfer to Liverpool.

The former Birmingham midfielder has been linked with a transfer to Merseyside for months, with the player declaring his appreciation for Liverpool leaders past and present, Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson.

And now that Dortmund has been confirmed as being unable to progress past the group stages of the UEFA Champions League following their 3-1 loss to Sporting Lisbon, a January move looks much more likely, with Champions League football being a major incentive.

Due to his strong record with Dortmund and the England national team, Liverpool has been believed to be interested in Bellingham for a few months, and with the current midfield injuries in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield, the acquisition of Bellingham would undoubtedly be welcomed at Anfield.

So, what would happen if Bellingham decided to join Liverpool in the January transfer window? Is he capable of assisting Liverpool in their Champions League quest? To find out, we ran a season simulation in Football Manager 2022, transferring Bellingham to Liverpool in January.

This is how it went down.

To create this scenario, we utilized the Football Manager 2022 editor to have Bellingham join Liverpool for £80 million on January 1, 2022 from Borussia Dortmund.

On Football Manager 2022, Bellingham’s in-game profile looked like this.

Bellingham has an almost ideal profile for a box-to-box midfielder, with his media moniker of “wonderkid” indicating his immense potential.

His best positions are central and defensive midfield, and his best qualities include work rate, determination, bravery, and aggression, all of which are ideal for Klopp’s midfield.

Bellingham had a fantastic first six months on Merseyside, quickly establishing himself as a starter in every competition while netting a respectable number of goals.

The 18-year-old made 38 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, 18 of which were in the Premier League and all of which were starts.

Bellingham scored nine goals and had nine assists in all competitions, with his finest return coming in the Premier League, where he scored six.