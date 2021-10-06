In January, the La Liga Giants are said to be interested in signing Manchester City’s scoring wizard.

Barcelona has their sights set on buying a striker in January, and Raheem Sterling of Manchester City is at the top of their desire list.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona now has the financial means to sign Sterling during the winter transfer window.

Sterling was expected to join Barcelona this summer, but negotiations fell down in the last weeks.

The Spanish club is still hopeful of luring him away from Manchester City on a loan deal.

In a way, Es reinforced this narrative when they revealed that Sterling is very thrilled to leave the Etihad Stadium and become Barcelona’s primary striker.

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany’s trip to Manchester was not for Manchester United player Edinson Cavani, but for Sterling, according to the publication.

As Manchester City seeks to win a third title in four years, Sterling has been relegated to the bench following the £100 million ($136 million) purchase of Jack Grealish this summer.

After Lionel Messi’s surprising exit this summer, Sterling would be able to play a far bigger role if he moved to Barcelona.

According to the same report, Sterling’s team and Barcelona have maintained a good working relationship in recent weeks, so it wouldn’t be strange to see the England international donning a Blaugrana shirt in the second half of the season.

After Sergio Aguero’s injury, Barcelona is in desperate need of goals this season, and Sterling might assist fill that void.

With 11 points, the Camp Nou team is now in ninth place in La Liga, 11 points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

The major stumbling block so far has been Sterling’s wages, but Barcelona is more than eager to work out a deal for him before the winter transfer window closes.

After a 2-2 tie with Liverpool, Manchester City is presently in third place and will attempt to move into first place by beating Burnley on October 16.