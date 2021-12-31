In January, Liverpool must be ready to take advantage of three Man City games.

Liverpool may be a few points behind Manchester City in the Premier League standings, but they still feel they can win the league.

As we approach the halfway point of the season, the Reds are competing for the famous trophy against City and Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp’s team is nine points behind Pep Guardiola’s leaders in third place, and one point behind second-placed Chelsea.

Liverpool have now played half of their league games this season, but have played one fewer game than both Man City and Chelsea due to the postponement of their Boxing Day encounter against Leeds United.

If Klopp’s side wins their game in hand, they will be six points behind City, and given that they meet in April at the Etihad Stadium, they still have a chance to beat Guardiola’s side.

With three crucial players out in January, it has been well documented how difficult it will be for Liverpool to win games.

Man City will be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita at the Africa Cup of Nations, but they will not have it easy.

For starters, they will be without Riyad Mahrez, who is expected to represent Algeria in the Cameroon tournament.

It may not be on the same scale as Liverpool losing three key players, but it is still a major setback. Guardiola has an abundance of attacking skill, but he is about to lose Ferran Torres, who is set to join Barcelona.

The fixtures that they will face in the next weeks, particularly in January, are the next step.

On New Year’s Day, they have an away game scheduled.

Mikel Arteta, the Gunners’ manager, will be absent due to a positive Covid-19 test, but they will still provide a tough challenge for Guardiola’s team, having won their last five matches by an aggregate score of 19-2.

Following that, Man City will play at home.

Thomas Tuchel and his players haven’t been in the best of form in recent weeks, but they’ll be hoping to turn things around once they heal from Covid and their injuries.

Then there’s the trip to, who held Man City to a scoreless draw. “The summary has come to an end.”