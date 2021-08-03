In its first weekend, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” was a smash hit.

According to industry analyst Exhibitor Relations, Disney’s nostalgia-soaked adventure flick “Jungle Cruise” soared to the top of the North American box office when it launched this weekend, grossing $35 million.

The film stars Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, and British actor Jack Whitehall and is based on a 1950s theme park ride.

The previous weekend’s biggest box office draw, “Old,” finished in second with $6.9 million in ticket sales. Gael Garcia Bernal and Vicky Krieps feature in the Universal film about a family who becomes stuck on a beach and begins to age rapidly.

Another new film, A24’s “The Green Knight,” followed closely behind, a medieval fantasy coming-of-age story based on a 14th-century poem about King Arthur’s nephew. It brought in $6.7 million.

Disney’s latest Marvel superhero film, “Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson, came in fourth place with $6.5 million.

“Stillwater,” a Focus Features film starring Matt Damon as a burly American oil worker who travels to France to aid his estranged daughter when she is imprisoned for a murder she claims she did not commit, finished in fifth place. It brought in $5.2 million.

The following people rounded out the top ten:

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” has a budget of $4.2 million.

“Snake Eyes” ($4.1 million) is a film about snakes.

“F9: The Fast and the Furious” ($2.7 million)

“Escape Room: Tournament of Champions” ($2.2 million) is an action adventure game.

“Boss Baby: Family Business” ($1.4 million) is a film about a family business.