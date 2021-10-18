In Italy’s local elections, the center-left takes the top prize in Rome.

Near-final results showed Monday that Romans have elected a centre-left former economy minister as their new mayor, rejecting a right-wing candidate beset by anti-Semitism allegations by a huge margin.

With more than 92 percent of polling stations reporting, Roberto Gualtieri was leading Enrico Michetti, a lawyer and local talk radio broadcaster with no prior political experience, by more than 60 percent.

“The end outcome is unmistakable. I wish Roberto Gualtieri the best of luck “In a concession statement, the loser of the second-round run-off vote remarked.

Gualtieri, 55, is seen as a reliable ally.

He served in government from 2019 to 2021 and was previously the leader of the European Parliament’s economic affairs committee. He is a professional historian whose sole known extravagance is a passion for playing Brazilian music on the guitar.

His triumph was yet another setback for Italy’s right-wing alliance, which, although leading national opinion polls, lost crucial mayoral contests in the first round of local elections two weeks ago, including in Milan, Naples, and Bologna.

The bloc’s dismal performance has been attributed to a lackluster candidate selection and disputes caused by internal competition between Matteo Salvini of the nationalist League and Giorgia Meloni of the hard-right Brothers of Italy.

“I believe we must acknowledge that the center-right has been beaten,” Meloni remarked. “It’s something we’re all aware of.” Analysts believe the outcome of the two rounds of municipal elections would not destabilize Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government, which is backed by a left-right coalition that includes the League but excludes the FDI.

Turin, Italy’s automotive center in the north west, was also won by the centre-left on Monday. Previously, the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) was in charge of both Rome and Turin, but it was defeated.

Between Sunday and Monday, more than 60 towns and communities around the country held mayoral elections. Turnout was low, at about 44%, with experts claiming that it was largely centre-right voters who did not vote.

The campaign in the Eternal City was dominated by complaints about the city’s state of decay, such as old buses catching fire owing to lack of maintenance and mountains of uncollected trash in the streets attracting wild boars and rats.

“Rome cannot confine itself to discussing only garbage and potholes. Rome is a fantastic European capital city “On Friday, Gualtieri declared at his final rally.

Michetti's campaign was hampered last week when he was forced to refute anti-Semitism charges in connection with an incident.