In India’s Goa, a Ronaldo statue causes a ruckus.

Locals in the southern Indian state of Goa have protested a statue of Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo, accusing officials of insensitivity for honoring a sports hero from the region’s former colonial authority.

After the statue was unveiled this week in the town of Calangute, protesters with black flags gathered at the site.

They were enraged that officials had overlooked Indian athletes in favor of a player from Portugal, which granted Goa independence in 1961.

Micky Fernandes, a Goa-born former Indian international player, called the decision “hurtful” and a “hangover” from Portuguese domination.

“Ronaldo is the best player in the world,” Fernandes told AFP, “but we should have a statue of a football player from Goa.”

The goal, according to Michael Lobo, a local minister with India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, was to motivate young people to thrive not just in India but around the world.

“People like Cristiano Ronaldo will motivate all the boys and girls who aspire to build a career out of football,” Lobo added.

“You may achieve a higher objective if you pursue your desire and are passionate about it. This is the inscription on the plaque.” In 1947, the majority of modern-day India attained independence.

However, Goa was only relinquished by Portugal’s military dictatorship after an invasion by the Indian army and a two-day war in 1961.

The centuries-old impact of Portugal may still be seen in local architecture, particularly in the numerous churches. Many people in Goa have surnames of Portuguese heritage.

Many Goans, unlike the rest of India, prefer football to cricket, and many support Portugal in international tournaments such as the World Cup.

“I watch (Portugal) as well, but we can’t put up a statue of someone from abroad when we have our own players,” Fernandes added.

It’s not the first time that a statue of Ronaldo, 36, has sparked controversy.

In 2017, a giddy figure exhibited at Madeira Airport in Portugal was heavily mocked for looking nothing like its subject.