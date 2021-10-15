In Indian Wells, Norrie Crushes Schwartzman and Dimitrov Holds Off Hurkacz.

Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-0, 6-2 to get to the semi-finals of the ATP Indian Wells Masters on Thursday.

Norrie, the 21st seed, beat the Argentinian in just 73 minutes and has now won three of his four career meetings against Schwartzman, who was undone in the California desert by a spate of unforced errors.

“Today everything went my way,” Norrie stated. “I had a good sense of timing with the ball right from the start. Because our past matches had been so long and rough, I assumed I was in for a long match.

“In the first set, I hit a lot of lines, and in the second, I stayed tough and served well when I needed to. I’m overjoyed to have made it this far; it’s a huge victory for me.” Norrie, who is playing in his first quarter-final in Indian Wells, will face Grigor Dimitrov, who defeated Hubert Hurkacz in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/2).

In a hard-fought fourth round encounter on Wednesday, Dimitrov defeated top-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev, the newly minted US Open champion.

Norrie, 26, is having a career-best season and will replace Daniel Evans as the British No. 1 when the new rankings are released on Monday.

Norrie, who was born in South Africa and raised in New Zealand, stated, “I’ve been quite consistent this year.” “I believe I am improving my fundamentals on serve and return, as well as my ability to play huge points.

“I’ve been a little more aggressive, and I feel like I’m learning more and gaining experience as I go.”

Norrie, who has been a member of the British team since 2013, didn’t have any aces, but he also didn’t have any double faults. In 32 minutes, he breezed through the first set, dropping only one point on his first serve. In total, he won 72 percent of his first-serve points and 58 total points, compared to only 30 for Schwartzman.

Norrie won his first ATP title in Los Cabos earlier this year. He also made it to the final of a grass court competition in London with a run.

Norrie said he was impressed with Dimitrov’s perseverance after seeing him come from behind to beat the tournament’s top seed, Medvedev, on Wednesday.

“Grigor’s level from the day before. It’s incredible stuff for him to come back from a set and a break down against the world’s second-best player “Norrie remarked.

Dimitrov was able to withstand 14 aces.