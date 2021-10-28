In India, students and a teacher were arrested for celebrating Pakistan’s cricket victory.

Three Muslim students and a teacher were arrested in India on Thursday for celebrating Pakistan’s stunning victory over arch-rival India in the Twenty20 World Cup, officials said.

The students, who are from Indian-administered Kashmir, were arrested in the northern city of Agra on Wednesday for “promoting enmity” and breaking religious peace, according to police inspector Pavindra Kumar Singh.

According to press accounts, right-wing Hindu nationalist groups stormed the Raja Balwant Singh Engineering Technical College, demanding the arrest of the three students.

Also on Wednesday, Nafeesa Attari, a teacher from Udaipur in western India, was arrested for writing “we won” on her WhatsApp status after Pakistan beat India in Dubai on Sunday. She was later granted bail and released.

In a video statement viewed by AFP, Attari, who was also fired, apologized for her actions, claiming she never meant to hurt anyone’s feelings.

“I am an Indian who adores my homeland. I adore India just as much as everybody else. I erased my post as soon as I realized I had made a mistake “she stated

Two additional persons were arrested in Uttar Pradesh, according to the Times of India, for displaying pro-Pakistan slogans.

The arrests happened as authorities opened a probe into several hundred students in Kashmir who erupted in jubilation after the T20 match, which was broadcast to millions of people across South Asia.

In Muslim-majority Kashmir, a Himalayan territory claimed by both India and Pakistan, anti-India sentiment is pervasive and deep.

The “ringleaders” of the Kashmir celebration are apparently being sought by police under severe anti-terror laws that allows suspects to be imprisoned without prosecution for up to six months.

Six citizens in the Jammu region of the territory were also detained for questioning after a video surfaced on social media showing them cheering on Pakistan’s cricket squad.

A group of Kashmiri students in Punjab’s northern province reported being attacked on Monday after celebrating Pakistan’s triumph.

Since nationalistic Prime Minister Narendra Modi surged to power in 2014, analysts say right-wing Hindu groups have grown more powerful and the space for criticism has diminished.

Despite their shared love of cricket, the countries’ political animosity ensures they only play each other in international events. Pakistan’s victory on Sunday was their first in 13 World Cup appearances.

In the aftermath, celebratory gunfire erupted in Islamabad and Karachi, Pakistan. Mohammed Shami is India's sole Muslim player.