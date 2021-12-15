‘In his heart,’ says Wayne Rooney, as Everton speculation persists.

Ray Parlour believes Wayne Rooney will succeed Rafael Benitez if the Everton manager is fired due to the club’s poor results.

Benitez’s pressure is mounting as his team has won just one of their last ten games, putting them in 14th place in the Premier League table ahead of a difficult trip to Chelsea on Thursday.

Due to his previous association with local rivals Liverpool, Toffees fans have struggled to fully accept the Spaniard.

Former Blues striker Wayne Rooney is said to be on Everton’s radar if the club decides to fire Benitez.

The 36-year-old is currently in charge of Championship strugglers Derby County, who are struggling financially.

Despite being relegated to the bottom of the standings as a result of point deductions, they have only lost seven of their 22 league games this season.

‘It wouldn’t be a bad fit,’ says Parlour. The plan was for Rooney to return to Goodison Park.

“With the resources he has, Rooney has done the best he can,” Parlour told talkSPORT.

“Everton holds a special place in his heart because it is where he began his career. So that’s not a bad match for me.

“I believe that would likely work.”

If Benitez leaves the club, Parlour believes that Toffees assistant manager and club veteran Duncan Ferguson may be interested in taking over as manager.

“Duncan is obviously a significant influence on that team,” he continued.

He did exceptionally well as the caretaker manager during his time there. “Well, we’d rather have Duncan back as a manager than as a number two,” I believe most Everton fans would reply. “I’m not sure if Duncan would want that part.”