In his first press conference as a Manchester United player, Ralf Rangnick makes an Everton claim.

Ralf Rangnick, the new interim manager of Manchester United, has spoken about how Everton influenced his love of English football.

Following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this month, the German has taken over at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season, following a brief interim term with Michael Carrick in charge.

In recent years, the former RB Leipzig manager has been connected with a variety of Premier League jobs, including the Goodison Park job on several occasions.

Rangnick has struck a deal with Manchester United that will see him spend six months on the sidelines before shifting to a consultant job for the next two years.

In his first news conference with the club, he talked about his initial impressions of football in the UK, including making long travels from Brighton to watch Everton in the 1980s.

He stated, ” “As you are all aware, when I was a student, I studied English at university in order to become an English teacher, as well as English and Physical Education.

“I lived in Brighton in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and I’ve been a fan of English football ever since.

“I used to take the fast train from Brighton to Victoria station every three days to attend a home game in Highbury and the old White Hart Lane – or even Goodison Park in Liverpool.

“Since then, I’ve always admired the method in which teams have been sponsored. This is a one-of-a-kind situation, in my opinion.

“It’s more than amazing for me to now be a part of that environment. This should assist any team, particularly our players, in getting back on track and playing at their best.” Rangnick will take charge of United for the first time when they face Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon. He was in the stands for Carrick’s final game in interim charge, a 3-2 victory over Arsenal on Thursday.