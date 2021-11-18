In his first Aston Villa press conference, Steven Gerrard provides a stern response to a question about Liverpool’s comeback.

Steven Gerrard believes that his sole concentration is on the task at hand against Aston Villa, and that he is only thinking about the short term as a crucial match at Anfield approaches.

Following the retirement of Dean Smith, the former Liverpool captain was named as Villa’s new manager last week.

The 41-year-old has now addressed the media for the first time ahead of his debut match as manager against Brighton on Saturday.

As he refuses to be distracted by his return to Anfield next month, Gerrard insists the short-term goal at Villa Park is to’start winning football matches.’

“I believe that winning football matches is the most important aspect of football success,” he stated.

“Long-term, I believe the club would desire to return to European competition. I don’t think it’s the right time to put a date on it right now.

“But, more significantly, it’s about focusing on the short-term, which for me is the weekend in Brighton. The short-term goal is to start winning football matches again and moving up the ladder.

“This news conference should be all about Aston Villa; everyone knows how much Liverpool means to me, and I mentioned last week in a one-on-one meeting that I’m all in.”

He continued, ” “In terms of Liverpool, I don’t believe this press conference should focus on any other team but Aston Villa. We need to respect our fans, in my opinion.

“I believe that everyone in the world understands how important Liverpool is to me, but my focus and devotion are firmly focused on Aston Villa.

“I said in a one-on-one [interview]last week that I’m all in, and I can assure our supporters that this is the fact.”

On December 11, Gerrard will return to the opposition dugout at Anfield to face his former team.

Villa are presently 16th in the Premier League table, having lost five of their last six games, with their most recent victory coming against Manchester United in late September.