In his fight with Caleb Plant, Canelo Alvarez applies the lessons he learned against Floyd Mayweather.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is one of the finest fighters of his generation by defeating Floyd Mayweather Jr.

In September 2013, Alvarez, then 23 years old, was on a 42-fight victory streak with one draw and was set to face Mayweather in “The One,” a superfight of legendary proportions.

It was hotly anticipated since Alvarez was expected to end Mayweather’s undefeated streak, but it turned out to be a masterclass from which the young upstart could learn.

Mayweather, being the superb tactician that he is, allowed Alvarez to gain control of the ring’s center and become more aggressive.

This is how Mayweather would operate in order to dissect his opponent’s game plan, according to veteran fight fans.

Alvarez enthusiastically accepted the offer and promised to repay it throughout the bout.

The 36-year-old was perfecting his shoulder roll defense at the time, making Alvarez miss multiple times before surprising him with quick shots.

After dodging Canelo’s jabs and hitting him with strong counters whenever he lunged forward and attacked, Mayweather got him just where he wanted him.

“Canelo’s” lack of head movement was atrocious, and he made little to no adjustments as the fight progressed.

Mayweather won a majority decision, with judge C. J. Ross controversially scoring it a 114-114 draw. Alvarez’s lack of top-tier opponents and relative inexperience at that level raised their ugly heads and presented itself in a majority decision in favor of Mayweather.

His recent victory over Caleb Plant was the culmination of everything he’d learnt battling Mayweather.

After eight years, Alvarez has become smarter and more sophisticated with his blows.

Plant attempted to use Mayweather’s shoulder roll defense against Alvarez, but he scouted it early on and punished him with counters.

Alvarez took advantage of Plant’s habit to keep his chin up in the air and a hole in his defense’s midsection by battering him with multiple left hooks to open up his combinations.

Alvarez also negated Plant’s reach advantage by consistently charging into his area and slamming him with combinations on the fly.

This is in sharp contrast to his jab-heavy assault plan against Mayweather, and he embraced the adjustment against Plant, knocking him out in the 11th round.

Now serving as the monarch. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.