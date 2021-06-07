In Hege Riise’s training squad, the goalkeeping tandem joins England’s Team GB contingent.

Hege Riise, the head coach of the England Women’s team, has picked a 21-player roster for the forthcoming training camp, with the majority of the players having been picked in Team GB’s Olympic group.

Carly Telford and Hannah Hampton, both goalkeepers, are among the 19 England players whose spots in the Tokyo Olympics were secured last week — 15 in the 18-player team and four as traveling reserves.

After a full season with Lyon, Nikita Parris will be rested from the trip to Bisham Abbey to manage her workload, but she will be involved in other squad activities.

“While this is strictly an England camp, it seemed prudent to concentrate our efforts immediately on Olympic preparations with the English players who have been picked for Team GB,” Riise added.

“When the two nations meet in the international window, Scotland’s Kim Little and Caroline Weir and Wales’ Sophie Ingle might be in action.

“We’ll be watching that match with bated breath and making sure we keep in touch with them before we meet for the first GB football camp on June 17,” said the team.

“While the England men begin their UEFA Euro campaign at St George’s Park, we are pleased to be based at Bisham Abbey and look forward to use its acclimation chambers as part of our efforts to prepare players for the hot and humid conditions they will face in Japan.”

On Sunday, the squad will gather at Bisham Abbey for a six-day training camp.