In Game 1 of the World Series, the Atlanta Braves lose Charlie Morton to the Houston Astros.

The Atlanta Braves paid a high price for taking a 1-0 lead in the 2021 World Series. In Tuesday’s 6-2 victory over the Houston Astros, starting pitcher Charlie Morton fractured his fibula, ending his postseason.

Morton left Game 1 in Houston with one out in the third inning and a 5-0 lead over the Braves. The break came after Morton took a ground ball off his leg one inning earlier, but not before he retired three more batters.

“He was doing exactly what we hired him to do,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker of Morton, who expressed regret to his teammates for missing Game 1 with an injury. “Bring credibility to the table.” He did it for the entire year. He pulled it off tonight. I despise it for him. He’s the type of guy who would break his leg and then apologize.” On a fractured leg, Charlie Morton tossed ten pitches, sat for a half-inning, and then threw six more pitches, the last two of which were a 96-mph fastball and an 80-mph curveball to strike out Jose Altuve.

So, with a fractured leg, Charlie Morton threw 16 pitches while pushing off the mound.

With the win, the Braves regained home-field advantage against the Astros and have moved from slight underdogs to betting favorites in this year’s Fall Classic. Atlanta, on the other hand, will be without Morton for the remainder of the series.

Morton has recently established himself as one of MLB’s best playoff pitchers. Morton made history in the 2020 ALCS as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, being the first pitcher to win four winner-take-all games. In Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, Morton was the winning pitcher for the Astros.

Morton has 22 strikeouts and a 3.24 ERA in 16.2 playoff innings with Atlanta. On Aug. 24, Morton gave up more than three runs in a game for the first time.

Atlanta’s starting rotation was previously a distinct advantage over Houston. Due to an injury, Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will miss the World Series. For the third time in four postseason starts in 2021, Game 1 starter Framber Valdez struggled. This playoffs, starters Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy haven’t been dependable.

Morton, Max Fried, and Ian Anderson combined for a 37-18 record and 3.22 ERA in 85 starts during the regular season. The trio had a collective 3.27 playoff ERA heading into the World Series.