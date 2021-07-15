In front of 32,000 fans, the British Open is gearing up for a “emotional” return.

After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the British Open returns on Thursday, with Englishman Richard Bland poised to hit the first tee shot at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, Kent.

It will be the 149th edition of golf’s oldest major competition, which was postponed for the first time in 1945 last year.

Twelve months later, the course will host up to 32,000 spectators per day, but the competition is still dogged by Covid-19 restrictions.

Players must operate in four-person bubbles with their team and are prohibited from visiting pubs, restaurants, or groceries during the event week.

Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of tournament organizers the R&A, admitted on Wednesday that such rigorous protocols will inevitably result in complications with players facing disqualification for breaking the rules.

After reigning Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama and 2015 Open champion Zach Johnson tested positive for coronavirus, two-time major champion Bubba Watson was identified as a close contact of a positive case, a total of 13 players withdrew from the Open before the start of play.

Tiger Woods is also missing, as he recovers from numerous leg fractures sustained in a high-speed vehicle accident in February.

The final major of the year, though, will include a brilliant cast of the game’s great and good.

“After such a trying time for the world in the previous year or two, I have to admit we are relieved, happy, and a little emotional to be able to stage the Open once more,” Slumbers said.

“Getting to this point has been quite a task, and we have no illusions about the intricacy of the challenges posed by the pandemic, particularly when staging a worldwide athletic event with players from 27 different countries and bringing them all into the country.”

The Masters, US PGA Championship, and US Open all moved from their customary dates in the golf calendar to later in 2020, overcoming the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Due to a paucity of daylight later in the year, that option was ruled out for the British Open, while Slumbers also pointed out that it would have placed unreasonable demands on the emergency services and local authorities during a health crisis.

Bland described the "honor" of being the first to hit the target.