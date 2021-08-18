In France, the black market for fake Covid flourishes.

People in France who refuse to obtain Covid shots are paying hundreds of euros for phony health passes on an online illicit market that has exploded since the government mandated that they be carried in cafes, intercity trains, and other public areas.

Since July, people have required to produce confirmation of being vaccinated, testing negative for Covid, or recovering from the disease in order to enter a museum, movie, or sporting arena.

It was recently expanded to include restaurants, clubs, hospitals, and trains as President Emmanuel Macron attempts to get people to get vaccinated.

While polls suggest that the majority of French people approve the bill, opponents have held rallies for the past five weekends.

In addition, despite the risk of jail time, a black market for fake health passes has emerged on Snapchat.

Fake documents are publicly advertised on accounts on the social networking app that rarely last more than a few days.

“Your health pass by email in eight to ten hours maximum,” “Vaccination is optional thanks to our service,” and “Say no to the vaccination and acquire a health pass without getting vaccinated” are some of the advertisements.

According to AFP, a 28-year-old event planner bought his bogus health card for 350 euros ($410). In France, the Covid-19 vaccine is free.

He stated that he is not anti-vaccine, but that young people should not be compelled to get vaccinated if they are not particularly vulnerable.

On the condition of anonymity, he answered, “If Covid-19 still exists when I’m 50 or 60, then yeah, I’ll get vaccinated.”

He explained that undergoing regular tests to prove he isn’t sick isn’t really an option because he risks receiving a positive result, which would prevent him from working.

“Security officers warned me that even if I’m the one throwing the party, if I’m positive, I won’t be able to get inside it,” he explained.

He claimed he was unconcerned about being conned because he had pals who had already purchased bogus health cards.

All one has to do is type in “fake health pass” on Snapchat to see dozens of offerings. They’re also on Facebook, where some people appear to pay to have their offers displayed in user feeds.

To have a legitimate operating health pass, one must give all of the basic information required, including a French health system number.

One remarked, “I submit all of the information to my doctor contact, who enters it into the French national health system database and the health pass phone app.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.