In Federer and Williams, two aging legends, Roland Garros bids them farewell.

Serena Williams was defeated by Elena Rybakina, a 21-year-old Russian who was not even born when the 23-time grand slam singles winner first played in Paris, while Roger Federer decided that three sets on clay was enough and switched to grass.

In the final eight, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev will clash, while sixth seed Alexander Zverev will face Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

We all know he still wants to hit a grand slam. I believe Wimbledon will always be a fantastic opportunity for him, even when he is 50 years old.

With each passing day, Iga Swiatek becomes a stronger contender to maintain her singles crown. After an incredible doubles victory with Bethanie Mattek-Sands over top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens, she still has a chance to win two trophies.

Serena Williams (7th), Victoria Azarenka (15th), and Marketa Vondrousova (15th) are the women’s singles champions (20)

Pablo Carreno Busta (12) and Cristian Garin (12) are the men’s team (22)

Who’ll be up next?

Swiatek is the star of the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier, where she will face 18-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round.

When Coco Gauff takes on the tough Ons Jabeur, she will be aiming to reach her maiden grand slam quarter-final at the age of 17, while fourth seed Sofia Kenin will face Maria Sakkari.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will face a pair of teenage Italians in Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti, respectively, with Matteo Berrettini already through following Roger Federer’s withdrawal.