In Everton’s transfer talks with Farhad Moshiri, Andros Townsend gives Rafa Benitez a transfer advantage.

He does exactly what he promises he’ll do.

And it’s reflected in his mother’s highlight reel of his career.

Andros Townsend crosses the ball into the box and shoots.

He works his socks off in the interim. It’s straightforward, yet it’s effective.

Indeed, he works so hard that, as eagle-eyed Main Stand fans may have seen this evening, even when he drops his chewing gum, he returns it to his mouth.

But it was what Townsend put on a plate and then into the top corner that drew the most attention about this performance, which was the most impressive of an early body of overwhelmingly favorable work. All of this was accomplished while chewing gum.

Ben Mee ghosted between a sea of defenders to head Burnley ahead in the 53rd minute, turning an uninspired Everton effort into a frightening one.

This was a battle between a team that knew exactly what they were doing and one that was still figuring out a new strategy without their first-choice striker.

But Mee’s debut at the Gwladys Street inspired a stunning revival, shaking and rocking Goodison as it hadn’t in a long time.

And Townsend played a key role in the three goals in six minutes that guaranteed Rafa Benitez’s first defeat was shortly averted.

First, he whipped in a cross to find Michael Keane in the box with a trademark cut-back onto his left foot. Against his former team, the centre-back had slipped away from Chris Wood and headed in an equalizer.

Five minutes later, Townsend scooped up the ball in space 25 yards from goal and struck a dipping, swerving attempt that gave Nick Pope no chance.

Think about the type of goal you’d identify with Townsend if you haven’t seen it because this was it. Again, a signature moment from a player who you know what he’s all about.

Benitez, for one, does.

He’ll always give the manager at least a seven or eight out of ten each week, according to one insider earlier this summer.

In his first five appearances for. “The summary has come to an end.”