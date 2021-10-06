In Europe, the race for World Cup berths is heating up.

While a select four of Europe’s giants compete for the Nations League title this week, Germany, England, Portugal, and Denmark will focus on qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The Final Four in Milan and Turin will feature European champions Italy, Spain, France, and Belgium, but five of the ten automatic World Cup qualifying positions might be won by next Tuesday.

Denmark appears to be the most likely to finish the job, knowing that victories over Moldova and Austria will put them in first place in Group F.

The only country with a perfect record is Kasper Hjulmand’s Euro 2020 semi-finalists. Denmark has scored 22 goals in six games without conceding a goal, including an 8-0 thrashing of Moldova at home in the opposite encounter.

Germany, the four-time world champions, have recovered from a shock loss to North Macedonia in March to lead Group J by four points when Hansi Flick took over last month and won three of his first three games, including a 6-0 thrashing of Armenia.

“I’ve watched some fantastic games. “I was in Stuttgart for the game versus Armenia, and the game, the goals, and the atmosphere were all top notch,” stated Thomas Mueller of Bayern Munich.

“We have some good momentum heading into these games, and we want to maintain it.”

Germany can avenge their loss to Macedonia on October 11 in Skopje, three days later Romania visits – one of four teams still in contention realistically.

If the Germans win both home and away games, they will effectively qualify for the 2022 World Cup, unless second-placed Armenia wins all of their games in Iceland and Romania.

If other results in Group I go their way, England, who have been semi-finalists and runners-up in the past two major tournaments, may seal qualifying by defeating Andorra and Hungary.

Last time out, Gareth Southgate’s team surrendered a stoppage-time equalizer in Poland, ending a run of five straight wins in the group.

Since losing back-to-back qualifiers against Russia and Croatia in November 2007, when they were unable to qualify for Euro 2008, England has not lost consecutive qualifiers.

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City believes that securing a spot in Qatar, whether this month or in November, is only the first step toward the ultimate goal of lifting the trophy.

"We weren't satisfied with just doing well and putting on a show for the country; we sincerely wanted to bring home that trophy (at Euro 2020), and that's what we got.