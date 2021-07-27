In Ethiopia’s Amhara region, ethnic fervour is fueled by massacres and war.

Tesfahun Sisay wore a T-shirt depicting a man’s face and a Kalashnikov gun as he prepared to vote in Ethiopia’s national election.

Asaminew Tsige, a man revered by many in Amhara, headed the region’s powerful security forces until he was accused of leading a local coup and killed by police two years ago.

“I admire this man,” Tesfahun said, indicating to his T-shirt after voting in the Amhara regional election on June 21 at a remote polling station outside Bahir Dar.

“I could tell he was doing a great job. When I got it, I had this feeling, and I chose to wear it today.”

Asaminew is a symbol of Amhara nationalism, a movement that is gaining support in the wake of a series of gruesome massacres and ethnic tensions in the neighboring Tigray region.

His graphic, which includes a superimposed Kalashnikov – the standard-issue weapon carried by many in the region – represents ethnic Amharas’ desire to defend their territory and identity at any cost.

In recent years, the people of Amhara, Ethiopia’s second most populous region, have been caught up in cycles of ethnically driven atrocities.

Around 100 people were slaughtered in April in Ataye, an Amhara hamlet bordered by ethnic Oromo villages.

Such violence, both within and beyond Amhara, has sparked worries of widespread ethnic persecution, as well as warnings from Amhara political leaders that their people are facing genocide.

“I pity my people, who are subjected to harassment. I understand their annoyances. That concerns me. In the mountain town of Yohannes, Asnakew Melkie, a 46-year-old farmer draped in a large blanket, remarked, “I don’t have peace of mind.”

Ethiopia is divided into regions based on ethnic and linguistic lines, and Amhara is one of the most proud and powerful states in the 110 million-strong Horn of Africa nation.

The Amharas regard themselves as the creators of modern Ethiopia.

Tewodros II, an ethnic Amhara and one of Ethiopia’s great emperors, united a swath of provinces into a single centralised kingdom in the 1800s, and his people controlled politics long into the twentieth century.

His legacy lives on today in the region, where ethnic Amharas make up the vast majority, as well as across Ethiopia, where Amharic is the official language and sovereignty is fiercely guarded.

“Our region is Ethiopia. We do not acknowledge what is presently known as the Amhara region.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.