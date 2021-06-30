In England’s ODI victory against India, Sophia Dunkley and Kate Cross shine.

England beat India by five wickets in a low-scoring thriller at Taunton, with Sophia Dunkley striking an unbeaten 73 in her maiden one-day international innings and Kate Cross taking five for 34.

Dunkley, 22, and Katherine Brunt put up 92 for the sixth wicket, the highest sixth-wicket stand in ODI cricket, as England triumphed with 15 balls remaining.

As England overcame the loss of early wickets and some excellent bowling from India to take a 6-2 lead in the multi-format series, Brunt contributed an important 33 from 46.

England’s chase had began shakily, chasing a total that appeared to be well below par on a nice hybrid pitch, but Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight both fell for just 10 runs early on.

Despite her lack of experience, Dunkley, who made her ODI debut on Sunday, was able to hold her nerve and dig in to help England win.

Lauren Winfield-Hill didn’t open up until the 11th over, with England already down one wicket, but the Yorkshire batter edged behind just eight runs short of her 50 after looking secure at the crease.

Nat Sciver, who had become the quickest player to 2,000 runs in terms of amount of balls faced in the series’ opening ODI, was dismissed for just 19 runs as the third umpire upheld a soft signal not out for a low catch, on just 13.

Amy Jones contributed a handy 28 runs, while Dunkley reached her maiden ODI half-century off 62 balls after almost being run out early on due to a poor decision by the England wicketkeeper.

Kate Cross had earlier taken five wickets for 34 runs, with India skipper Mithali Raj top-scoring once again as India piled up 221 runs after being called in to bat.

Cross claimed her second ODI five-fer on a hybrid pitch at Taunton, despite being labeled as a red-ball bowler despite her lack of experience in the game.

