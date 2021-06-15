In England’s first Euro 2020 victory, captain Kane praised the tournament’s debutants.

With a victory over Croatia on Sunday, England’s tournament debutants were praised by Harry Kane as the Three Lions finally won their first game of a European Championship.

England won 1-0 against the team that had knocked them out of the World Cup in the semi-finals three years ago thanks to Raheem Sterling’s second-half strike.

Half of Gareth Southgate’s outfield players had never played in a senior international event before, but they all shone as England won their first game at a Euros for the first time in their history.

Early on, Phil Foden hit the post, and Mason Mount, Declan Rice, and Tyrone Mings all had strong performances.

But it was Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips’ performance that stole the attention, with the 25-year-old finishing a strong showing by laying on Sterling’s match-winning goal.

When asked about Phillips, Kane praised all of the tournament’s newcomers, saying, “He is been brilliant.”

“He is also coming off a shoulder injury, but he is been doing well in training and working hard to be ready for the first game.

“Obviously, he was chosen and performed admirably, and there were a few guys out there playing their first game for England in a major tournament and doing their country proud.”

The inclusion of Kieran Trippier at left-back, the omission of Jack Grealish from the starting XI, and the absence of both Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho from the squad all aroused questions among supporters.

Some on social media chastised Southgate for picking Sterling, but Kane backed him up, saying that if England is to progress far in the competition, every player must play their part.

He told beIN Sports, “That is why he is doing his job and the fans are debating – that is part of football.”