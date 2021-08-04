In defeating Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen reveals an incredible mentality.

When it comes to his ultimate rival, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen is always full of confidence.

Despite his determination to recover, Verstappen was unable to dominate the previous Hungarian Grand Prix, finishing ninth in the standings.

Making matters worse for the Dutchman, championship challenger Hamilton managed to maintain his lead in the drivers’ standings by staying slightly behind race winner Esteban Ocon in second.

After the race, Verstappen emphasized that he isn’t going away into the shadows, despite the disappointing outcome.

Verstappen told The Telegraph, “I see it like this: I can still go faster than anyone in a car.” “There’s something else in there as well. “I’m certain I’m faster than Lewis [Hamilton].”

“Thinking in that manner works really well for me. If I don’t believe that, I’d be better off staying at home.”

In terms of Mercedes’ overall performance during the weekend, Verstappen agreed that the Silver Arrows are once again “ahead,” but that this is mostly due to the team’s superior car than his Red Bull RB16B.

“I think the cars were absolutely similar earlier this year, but now Mercedes is a bit ahead again, and we have to make sure we at least sort it out,” the 23-year-old emphasized. “Then I’ll be able to make a difference.”

“They established a new floor here in Hungary, for example,” he remarked. “It could be easier if you look at the second driver as well. During qualifying on Saturday, Lewis and Valtteri are usually pretty close to each other with Mercedes. This indicates that the vehicle is in good operational order. It’s not like that with us. Checo [Pérez] will be there if the car runs smoothly. However, we had a more difficult experience in Hungary. He was fourth in qualifying, but he was more over six tenths slower. Then you can realize just how wide the chasm is.”

It’s worth recalling that, leading into the Hungarian Grand Prix, Hamilton and Verstappen were still exchanging words.

Former Ferrari engineer Ernest Knoors, commenting on the ongoing rivalry between the two, believes Hamilton has been winning the mental games.

“You can see from Lewis that the mental aspect is becoming increasingly important,” Knoors told Motorsport. “Hamilton is a force to be reckoned with. Verstappen should avoid falling for that ruse and instead focus on his own and his car’s abilities.”