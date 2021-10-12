In court, a couple accused of selling US nuclear secrets appears.

Days after their arrest for attempting to sell submarine secrets for $5 million, a US nuclear engineer and his wife appeared in court Tuesday, with speculation rife as to which country was the intended buyer.

Jonathan Toebbe and his wife Diana Toebbe both appeared in federal court in West Virginia, clothed in orange prison uniforms. They were appointed public defenders by a judge since they did not have enough money to employ their own.

Both are accused of conspiring to give an unnamed foreign state highly classified technology on the navy’s most modern nuclear-powered, cruise missile-launching submarines.

A criminal complaint filed on Sunday does not specify which country they attempted to sell the material to, but it appears it was a US ally because the country told the US Federal Bureau of Investigation about the Toebbes’ offer last December.

It also doesn’t provide the couple any motivation.

Jonathan Toebbe, 42, was a former navy officer with experience in submarine nuclear propulsion.

He worked as a civilian contractor for a research laboratory in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that designs and develops nuclear power for the navy after leaving the navy.

Meanwhile, Diane Toebbe, 45, worked as a teacher at the Key School, a prestigious private school in Annapolis, Maryland, where the couple had a home.

The complaint detailed the case in enticing, spy-novel-like detail, including dead-drops, cryptocurrency payments, and signals from a Washington embassy building.

Following a good-faith payment, the FBI enticed them to submit an SD card with classified material on submarine technology via encrypted conversations.

The card was slipped within a peanut butter sandwich and dropped off around 100 miles (160 kilometers) from Annapolis in West Virginia.

In July, a second dead drop took place at a site in south-central Pennsylvania, when an SD card was hidden within a wrapper containing a Band-Aid and left in a plastic baggie.

Toebbe said he had been considering his activities for several years and was now glad to cooperate with “a dependable professional partner” in a message to the “buyers” — undercover FBI agents.

He also stated that he had divided all of the information he had gathered into 51 “packages.” He demanded $100,000 for each, to be delivered in installments over an unspecified period of time.

In a third drop in August, Toebbe left more submarine data as well as a note expressing his hope that the foreign government would assist him if he got into difficulties.