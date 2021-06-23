In Copper Horse, Amtiyaz delights Hollie Doyle.

The Copper Horse Stakes was won by Amtiyaz and Hollie Doyle, who narrowly held off Jamie Spencer’s late surge on Dubious Affair.

Doyle broke her Royal Ascot duck last year riding Scarlet Dragon, but it was in front of empty stands, so this victory, coming in front of a small crowd of 12,000, will have meant just as much.

Doyle’s excitement was heightened by the fact that it was in the colors of her boss, Imad Al Sagar.

Amtiyaz, trained by John and Thady Gosden, was making only his second start on turf, but after settling in second off a sluggish pace, Doyle was able to kick at the appropriate time, which proved critical as Dubious Affair closed with each stride, eventually losing by a head.

The 33-1 winner was also the Gosdens’ second victory of the day, after the odds-on Palace Pier had won the first Queen Anne.

“It’s incredible,” Doyle added. Last year was wonderful, but having the audience this year, as well as some of my relatives, makes it much more so.

“I always rode with confidence for Mr. Gosden because I recognized his level of expertise. He’d reached a point on the all-weather where he couldn’t go much farther, but he found more on the turf.

“Everything went nicely, and he nicked a few lengths by quickening — I had faith in his ability to stay on.”

Ian Williams won the Ascot Stakes for the second time in three years with Reshoun, who only fought off late lunges from Ryan Moore and M C Muldoon.

Given the distance, the event is usually won by a National Hunt trainer, but Williams is one of the best dual-purpose handlers in the country, and he showed it once again.

Reshoun, a 66-1 outsider in a field of 19, only got to the front late in the final furlong after Frankie Dettori had made what appeared to be a race-winning charge on Golden Rules.

On Willie Mullins' M, Ryan Moore began to fly from the sky.