In comparison to the Rio Olympics, the Tokyo Olympics fails to attract more viewers for NBC.

NBC has seen a sharp drop in viewership with the most recent games, despite the 2020 Tokyo Olympics receiving substantial coverage on television and online.

Last week, the network had its biggest night with 16.2 million people, which was still 43 percent lower than the viewership who watched the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In comparison to the Rio Olympics, NBC had a 58 percent drop in viewers on Tuesday. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the network was down 53%, followed by a 57 percent dip on Saturday night.

“We’ve had some bad luck,” said NBC Universal Chairman and CEO Jeff Shell. “There was a constant barrage of hostility… As a result, linear ratings are probably lower than we anticipated.”

While the time difference in Japan, COVID-19 restrictions, and other factors influenced NBC’s viewing, the network’s lower figures increase marginally when streaming and cable network audiences are considered.

The games also experienced a surge in viewing because to new events such as rock climbing, skateboarding, and surfing, which attracted a large number of Brazilian spectators.

Climbing rocks, in particular, looked to be a favorite activity. The excitement in the new event, according to Romain Thevenot, chair of Sport Climbing Australia, may inspire individuals to consider training for the sport.

He says, “It’s been a long path.” “For more than a decade, the international organization has worked to make it an Olympic sport. So it’s a huge gamechanger for the climbing world, and it’s also a huge gamechanger for the climbing world in Australia.”

According to current forecasts, the Tokyo Olympics will be the least-watched Olympics in American and European history.