In comparison to Raphael Varane, Liverpool has been mentioned as a possible transfer destination for the Borussia Dortmund star.

Former Red Stephane Henchoz has recommended Liverpool as a possible destination for Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji.

Since joining Dortmund from Basel in 2018, Akanji has been a regular for Dortmund. He played every minute for Switzerland as they reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

The 26-year-contract old’s with the Bundesliga giants is up in two years, but ex-Liverpool defenders Markus Babbel and Henchoz are backing him to secure a huge transfer move.

Akanji received the admiration of Juventus defender Georgio Chiellini before of the game after helping his country clinch a point against Italy in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

Chiellini added that the Dortmund defender has always piqued his interest, and that there is a possibility that he will join Juventus in the future.

“When I retire, a slot will free up, so there will be room,” the Italian international told RSI.

Chiellini’s views were echoed by Babbel and Henchoz, who also lavished admiration on the Swiss star.

“Whether it’s Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona, or Bayern Munich, Akanji has the option,” Babbel told Blick.

“For example, a Varane at Real was no better than him.

“Akanji is the epitome of the contemporary centre-back: quick, strong in tackles, and excellent at opening up the game. He just needs to quit making foolish errors, and Chiellini will be fine.”

Henchoz agreed with these sentiments, believing Akanji possesses the necessary qualities to represent Liverpool.

He said, “I’m not surprised by what Chiellini said.”

“Everyone was raving about world champion Varane and PSG player Kimpembe versus France, but the greatest was Akanji.

“He just doesn’t have a name outside of Dortmund because he exclusively plays there.” He is possibly the only Swiss player that has a chance to play in the top ten at some point in the future.

“I wouldn’t rule out Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Manchester City or United, Barcelona or Real; he has all the qualities.”