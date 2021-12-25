In comparison to championship rivals Man City and Chelsea, Liverpool’s next six Premier League fixtures are shown below.

Liverpool will remain optimistic about winning the Premier League title at the end of the season.

The Reds are currently in second place in the Premier League, three points behind champions Manchester City and three ahead of third-placed Chelsea, but that might change over the holiday season.

Jurgen Klopp’s team will not be in action on Boxing Day due to the postponement of their match against Leeds United, although City and Chelsea are both scheduled to play.

The next month or two will likely reveal who will win the Premier League title, as well as whether Liverpool will stay in contention or fall behind.

The Reds’ next six Premier League matches are contrasted to those of their nearest opponents.

Following the Boxing Day postponement, Liverpool’s