In comparison to championship contenders Man City and Chelsea, Liverpool’s next six fixtures are as follows.

After Divock Origi’s last-minute winner against Wolves, Liverpool briefly went into first place.

Following Chelsea’s defeat to West Ham, Jurgen Klopp’s team reacted to close the gap on Manchester City in the title race to just one point.

Following a 4-1 win over Merseyside rivals Everton in midweek, the club has been in excellent form in recent weeks and will be confident going into the busy festive season.

Liverpool’s next six fixtures in December, leading up to Boxing Day, are detailed here.

With qualification officially secured, the Reds head to the San Siro to face AC Milan in their last Champions League group encounter.

Liverpool may become only the seventh club in competition history to win all six of their group games, which was a tough group when it was first formed.

With a place in the knockout stages already secured, Jurgen Klopp could utilize the match to give young players valuable experience while resting some of his star players.

Steven Gerrard, a Liverpool great, will play for Aston Villa in Liverpool’s next home game.

In his brief time in command, the former Liverpool captain has led Villa to two wins in three games, including a defeat against Manchester City, his first setback as a Premier League manager.

If Klopp rests players against Milan, he may start his favourite starting team against Villa, but he will have to make selection selections.

The Reds have back-to-back home games in a short period of time, with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle visiting Merseyside only five days following Gerrard’s return.

Newcastle United won their first win of the season against Burnley, lifting them off the Premier League’s bottom three and three points clear of relegation.

Despite the positive momentum that a win will provide for Howe’s team, Liverpool may choose to alter their lineup to meet their busy schedule.

Next up is a showdown in north London between Klopp and Antonio Conte, with Spurs still finding their feet under the Italian.

Spurs’ victories against Brentford and Leeds have come after a humbling loss to Mura of Slovenia in the Europa Conference League.

Given more time to get to know his teammates, “The summary has come to an end.”