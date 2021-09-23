In comparison to Arsenal, he’s a promising youngster. By next summer, Legend’s worth could have doubled.

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, might quadruple his worth by next summer’s transfer season.

Romano detailed Arsenal’s thought process when it came to perhaps their largest summer transfer signing on his “Here We Go” Podcast.

“He was the only one with a name. It was Martin Odegaard in first place, second place Odegaard, and third place Odegaard. “They only wanted Odegaard,” Romano explained.

“Congratulations to Arsenal, so to speak. And they’re rather pleased with Odegaard. The idea worked perfectly, and they are certain that they paid €35 million ($41 million) on Odegaard, who they believe will be worth at least double in a few months.

Real Madrid was not keen on selling Odegaard at all, according to the maestro of transfer rumors and moves, until late August, when Arsenal was able to steal him away from Real Madrid.

Arsenal’s interest in signing the 22-year-old attacking midfielder on a permanent basis began when they were able to give him a loan trial last season.

In their first encounter of the Europa League Round of 16, he scored his first goal on a solo run from outside the box in a 3-1 away win over Olympiacos.

Odegaard has now played in three games for Arsenal this season, scoring this beauty of a goal off a free kick against Burnley, giving them their second Premier League victory.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, as well as the entire Arsenal management team, has been chastised for signing young players during the summer transfer window.

Due to those actions, fans assumed that winning was not on the club’s mind, but the club regained its footing after defeating Norwich at home on September 11.

Odegaard, on the other hand, has reason to believe he can quadruple his worth.

The 22-year-old has been likened to Mesut Ozil in the past, and if he adapts to Arteta’s coaching and helps Arsenal reclaim their Premier League relevance, the club’s faith in him will be justified.

On Sunday, September 26, Odegaard and Arsenal will welcome Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and the Spurs to the Emirates Stadium.