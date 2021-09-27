In Bogota, ‘non-lethal’ guns are a deadly scourge.

So-called non-lethal firearms that maim and flourish in Colombia’s crime-ridden cities may be purchased lawfully on street corners for the price of a toy.

Criminals and residents alike seek imitation firearms for attack and self-defense, analysts say, a sign of rising lawlessness in a society still traumatized by decades of civil war.

Colombian security specialist Orlando Carillo told AFP that the rifles’ “effect on public security is devastating.”

In the 12 years since imports were authorized, 1.6 million fake firearms have been marketed in Colombia, according to the FIP peace-building think tank.

They have a realistic appearance and fire projectiles from a 9 mm or 7.65 mm cartridge. The rubber bullets are the only real difference.

Even yet, a rubber bullet “may cause catastrophic injury to a bone or muscle” up to a distance of 15 meters (49 ft). An hit on the delicate parts of the body, such as an eye or an artery, can be fatal,” Carillo warned.

The firearms, which were originally created as target guns, are now imported from China and Turkey and sold everywhere from malls to supermarkets, on the street, and on the internet.

Even police and other professional gun handlers can mistake Glock, Storm Beretta, CZ, or Heckler & Koch replicas displayed in store windows in Bogota for the real thing.

The Blow Tr92 Beretta, a convincing duplicate of its original, Italian-made equivalent, is the most popular product on the market.

“It’s quite simple. “All you need is money and identification,” one advertisement claims.

The pistols sell for around $130 to $400, which is a fraction of the price of the real thing, which costs over $2,000 for a Glock.

“We have found ourselves in an out-of-control situation,” said the proprietor of a shooting club in Bogota, a retired cop who did not want to be identified.

“We’ve given criminals the ability to arm themselves with guns that are nearly identical to actual guns, with no restrictions… and at an unbeatable price!” he exclaimed.

Imitation gun sales increased from roughly 8,500 in 2009 to over 190,000 last year, according to the FIP — not including those sold on the underground market.

They were largely handguns, but there were a few automatic rifle replicas as well, adding to the estimated 4.2 million illegal guns — genuine ones – already on the streets.

Some people who own a fake gun replace it with a real one.