In Bilbao, Depay Saves Barcelona’s Draw.

Barcelona were given a hard time by Athletic Bilbao, but came away with a point when Memphis Depay’s spectacular late strike earned the Catalans a 1-1 draw at San Mames on Saturday.

Depay scored his first goal in La Liga since joining Barcelona from Lyon with a superb left-foot half-volley 15 minutes from time in the Basque Country.

Last Saturday, Ronald Koeman’s side overcame Real Sociedad 4-2 in their first post-Lionel Messi match, but they were fortunate to escape with a point from this game, and it was impossible to avoid inquiries about the Argentine at full-time.

“I don’t like to keep repeating myself, but he is the best in the world, and the opponents might be more afraid if Messi is there,” Koeman said.

“Normally, if a pass is made to Leo, he does not lose the ball, and we threw the ball away too much in the first half today.

“You notice it, but it is what it is; nothing can be done about it now.”

Barcelona’s defense had a terrible night, with Gerard Pique limping off after half an hour and Eric Garcia being sent off for bringing down Inaki Williams in stoppage time.

Garcia, a former Manchester City defender, battled throughout the 90 minutes after learning of his grandfather’s death, allowing Inigo Martinez to run away from him and head in the opener early in the second half.

“To play so well in a game following his grandfather’s death, he is a wonderful professional. We wish him the best in his personal situation,” Koeman said, insisting that the draw was the correct result.

Athletic, on the other hand, will believe they should have won despite the absence of several key players, including goalkeeper Unai Simon, who has not played since helping Spain reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals and then the Tokyo Olympics final.

Barcelona kept their starting lineup from the first game, meaning Pedri, the talented young midfielder who has already represented Spain at Euro 2020 and the Olympics, will enjoy a two-week break.

Martin Braithwaite, who scored twice against Real Sociedad, blazed over an early chance for the visitors following superb play by Depay.

Athletic, who were allowed 11,000 of their fans into the 53,000-seat San Mames for this game due to a coronavirus outbreak. Brief News from Washington Newsday.