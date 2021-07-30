In an Olympic controversy, a US swimmer accuses Russia’s Rylov of doping.

After being trounced by Evgeny Rylov in the Olympic 200m backstroke on Friday, Ryan Murphy accused the Russian of doping, prompting a strong denial from Moscow.

When Murphy stated he was “swimming in a race that’s probably not clean,” he cast doubt on the outcome.

Murphy’s “abnormal” suggestion, Rylov added, “surprised” him.

“The broken record is once again playing the song about Russia doping, and someone is persistently pressing the button on the English-language propaganda,” the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) claimed in an incendiary post on Twitter.

Rylov has been tested three times this year, according to the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, and he was “prepared and clean.”

Murphy had to settle for second place after being defeated for the second time this week by Rylov, who set an Olympic record of 1min 53.27sec.

After winning the 100m backstroke on Tuesday, it was the Russian’s second gold.

Murphy took bronze in that event, while Kliment Kolesnikov, who was also participating for the Russian Olympic Committee, took silver.

Murphy won gold in the 200m at the 2016 Rio Olympics, while Rylov took bronze, but the two have been on opposite paths since, with Murphy only breaking 1:54 once, in 2018, and Rylov winning the previous two world championships.

“I have about 15 thoughts, 13 of them would get me in a lot of trouble,” Murphy replied when asked if he believed the race was fair. It’s just the way it is. I make an effort not to get caught up in it.

“It’s a massive mental strain on me to know that I’m swimming in a race that’s probably not clean throughout the year, and that’s what it is.”

After being found guilty of state-sponsored doping, Russia has been barred from competing in Tokyo 2020, which means that their competitors will be unable to wear the Russian flag or anthem.

However, more than 330 Russian athletes have been permitted to compete under the ROC banner, indicating that Russia will have a big presence in Tokyo — and some of its opponents believe their punishment is insufficient.

“People who know a lot more about the circumstance made the decision,” Murphy explained. “It irritates me, but I have no choice but to swim the field next to me.

“I don’t have the time or energy to train for the Olympics at a high level while also trying to persuade the decision-makers that they are making the wrong decisions.”

Rylov, who has never tested positive for doping,