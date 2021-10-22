In an off-campus hotdog eating contest, a student-athlete lacrosse player dies from choking.

A 20-year-old Tufts University lacrosse player died last weekend after competing in a competitive hotdog eating contest, according to reports.

Madelyn Nicpon, a student-athlete, reportedly choked during the challenge, which was part of a “Play for Pink” event for breast cancer awareness, according to WCVB.

Nicpon reportedly passed out after choking during the competition at a private property in Somerville, Massachusetts, according to the Journal News.

Before being taken to Mt. Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, first responders performed major life-saving procedures.

Nicpon was eventually transported to the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she died on October 17th.

Approximately 3,000 students, educators, and staff members held a vigil on Sunday night to remember Nicpon, who was known on her squad as “Scooter.”

“We are beyond heartbroken to share the news of junior Madie Nicpon’s passing,” the school’s Instagram page said in a post.

“Scooter was a wonderful teammate and friend.” Her ties with her teammates and coaches were extremely important to her. Her influence extended well beyond our team—she was a true campus connector who touched everyone she encountered.” Nicpon was a junior at Tufts University, where she was a defender. She was pursuing a degree in biopsychology.

Nicpon appeared in one game as a freshman and three as a sophomore. In high school, she played lacrosse, field hockey, and indoor track and field.

Nicpon was president of Suffern High School’s Class of 2019 and co-president of its National Honor Society in addition to being a member of the Tufts University lacrosse team.

Nicpon’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral and hospital costs. It has now raised almost $160,000 as of Thursday, October 21.