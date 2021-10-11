In an NFL rematch, the Bills defeat the Chiefs, while the Buccaneers defeat the Dolphins.

The Buffalo Bills won a commanding 38-20 NFL victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, avenging their loss in the American Conference title game last season.

In a game marred by a more than an hour weather delay, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen outdueled Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, torching the Chiefs offense for 315 yards and three touchdown passes.

Mahomes had one of his worst NFL performances, with Allen rushing for 62 yards and a touchdown.

He threw two interceptions, the second of which was returned 26 yards for a score in the third quarter, extending the Bills’ advantage to 31-13.

Mahomes also fumbled late in the fourth quarter, effectively ending any chance of a Chiefs comeback.

The Chiefs fell to 2-3 for the first time since 2015, their lowest point total since 2015.

To make matters worse, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire left the game in the third quarter with a right knee injury.

With the Chiefs in last place in the AFC West, Buffalo advanced to 4-1 with their fourth straight win, solidifying their grip on first place in the AFC East.

With another excellent performance from quarterback Tom Brady and a record-setting day for receiver Antonio Brown, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who beat the Chiefs in last season’s Super Bowl, climbed to 4-1.

After Brady’s emotional win against his old team, New England, in Massachusetts last week, the Super Bowl champion Bucs had no letdown when they returned home.

Despite hurting his right thumb early in the game, Brady completed 30-of-41 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Brown, who became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 900 catches when he caught his first pass from Brady on a 10-yard first-quarter toss, was the recipient of two of those touchdown passes.

Brown, 33, surpassed Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, who accomplished the feat in 149 games during a 13-year career with the Indianapolis Colts.

Brown’s feat was described by Brady as “quite incredible.”

Brown, an 11-year pro, remarked, “I’ve played with some outstanding quarterbacks.” “Roethlisberger, (Ben) Tom Brady is the quarterback of the New England Patriots. It’s a good thing.” For the Bucs, who trailed the Dolphins 10-7 in the first quarter before Brown and Brady heated up, Mike Evans caught two touchdown passes.

