In an Italian show, a Chinese dissident artist defies Beijing.

In a new installation, Chinese dissident artist Badiucao mocks Beijing propaganda while adopting its codes by displaying a torture equipment as an innocent rocking rocker.

The northern Italian city of Brescia is staging the first worldwide solo show by the 35-year-old artist and Chinese exile who resides in Australia, despite appeals from the Chinese government to cancel it.

In a letter addressed last month to Brescia’s town hall, Beijing’s embassy in Rome accused Badiucao’s works are “full of anti-Chinese lies” that “threaten the friendly relations between China and Italy.”

The city, on the other hand, stood firm.

Deputy Mayor Laura Castelletti told AFP that “none of us in Brescia, neither in the city council nor among the citizens, had the slightest doubt” that the show would go ahead.

Brescia, which is famous for its Roman ruins, has a long history of accepting dissidents, painters, and writers in the “defense of artistic freedom,” according to her.

The most recent was in 2019, featured paintings by Kurdish artist Zehra Dogan, who was imprisoned in Turkey for over three years.

“China is (not) near — works of a dissident artist,” a new exhibition that debuted Friday, criticizes Chinese political repression and the country’s censorship of the origins of the coronavirus, two contentious issues for Beijing.

The exhibit, whose title is a reference to the 1967 Italian film “China Is Near,” is on display at the Santa Giulia museum until February 13th.

Badiucao, dubbed “the Chinese Banksy,” said he was “extremely delighted and proud” that the city “had the bravery to say ‘no’ to China to safeguard fundamental rights” in an interview with AFP.

“I want to use my art to expose the lies, to expose the problems of the Chinese government, to criticize the Chinese government,” Badiucao said in English. “But on the other hand, it’s also celebrating the Chinese people, for how brave they are… even when they have been subjected to this very harsh environment with an authoritarian government.”

According to the bespectacled Badiucao, who sports a long, shaggy beard, plans for a Hong Kong gig in 2018 fell through due to pressure on the artist and his entourage.

“The national security police traveled to Shanghai to scare my family,” he added, adding that if the exhibit was held, they threatened to “bring officers” to the opening.

A iconic image of Chinese President Xi Jinping combined with the face is one of the artwork on display in Brescia that has enraged Beijing.