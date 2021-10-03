In an IED attack in North Mali, a UN peacekeeper was killed.

According to the UN, an Egyptian peacekeeper was murdered and four others were critically injured in improvised explosive device strikes on their convoy in Mali’s turbulent north on Saturday.

A representative for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confirmed the death toll, saying that Antonio Guterres “strongly denounced” the attacks near Tessalit, Algeria.

According to Guterres, the attacks could be considered war crimes, and he urged Malian authorities to “make every effort” to uncover those guilty.

In a previous statement, El-Ghassim Wane, the UN mission in Mali (MINUSMA), said, “This incident is a tragic reminder of the perpetual risk hanging over our peacekeepers and of the sacrifices made for peace in Mali.”

Mali, which was already fighting a jihadist insurgency, descended into political chaos when a military coup installed a temporary civilian government in August 2020, only to have it overturned in a second coup less than a year later.

MINUSMA has been deployed in Mali since 2013, and according to UN statistics, it is the world’s deadliest UN peacekeeping force, with 145 people murdered in hostile acts as of August 31.

More over 12,000 soldiers make up the current force.

Four Chadian MINUSMA forces were murdered in a terrorist attack on their camp near Aguelhok, also in northeastern Mali, in April.

The new violence occurs as the future of foreign armed forces in the country remains unknown.

Mali’s new military-dominated administration received four Russian military helicopters on Saturday, and the country is considering employing mercenaries from a Russian private security agency.

The Wagner organization is thought to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Western nations accuse it of operating on Moscow’s behalf.

On the fringes of the UN General Assembly last week, European governments advised Bamako against getting engaged with the group.

According to reports, the new leadership is in the midst of enlisting 1,000 paramilitaries from Wagner, a move that has alarmed former colonial power France, which now has a 5,000-strong counterterrorism force in Mali.

In 2013, French military assistance helped suppress a jihadist insurgency in the country.

However, by 2023, Paris plans to reduce the number of troops in the Sahel to 2,500 or 3,000.

It wants to restructure its operation around a smaller unit focused on carrying out targeted strikes against jihadist leaders and assisting local soldiers.

Mali’s Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga reacted to the decision at the United Nations last month by accusing France of abandoning his country. Bamako’s intention to “seek other partners” to improve security was reasonable. Brief News from Washington Newsday.