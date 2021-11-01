In an ex-IS town, football gives Iraqi girls hope.

Christian girls kick the ball around a field in Iraq’s Bartalla, a former terrorist stronghold where football is letting them dream of a better future, encouraged by their coach.

In a push through the northern province of Nineveh in 2014, the Islamic State group seized control of the town, subjecting women and girls to a strict interpretation of Islam.

Four years after IS was defeated, the roughly 1,500 families who returned to Bartalla, around 12 kilometers (seven miles) east of Mosul, the jihadists’ de facto capital in Iraq, have been attempting to reestablish some sort of normalcy.

Thanks to sponsorship from Lara, an Iraqi Christian non-governmental organization, a football academy for females opened its doors six months ago, complete with artificial turf.

“Everything we do here is to teach young ladies the fundamentals of football,” coach Joanne Yusef Chaba stated.

The coach, a 22-year-old physical education graduate, said her ambition was to “create a women’s squad that will compete in the future” in one of Iraq’s two women’s leagues, which are already formed.

The girls stretch on the freshly laid pitch, dressed in brightly colored bibs, before Yusef Chaba blows the whistle to signal the start of practice.

Following a pass exchange, one of the players takes control of the ball and dribbles the length of the 40-meter (yard) pitch before releasing a shot that rattles the post.

Yusef Chaba, who fled to Arbil with her family two hours before the jihadists came in her village, stated, “Being here lets us to forget harsh times.”

“When others see us today, it gives them hope and confidence,” the recent graduate who is looking for work continued. “We forget about our daily concerns here.” At the academy, some 50 girls aged 10 to 15 are enrolled, and they attend two-hour training sessions twice a week.

Miral Jamal was six years old when she and her family fled Bartalla to avoid extremists. She is a football fanatic at the age of thirteen.

“The players here are in high spirits,” the schoolgirl remarked.

“We are relieved by football because there is nothing else to do in the city. The training sessions are something I’m looking forward to.” The families’ little monthly payments, which range from 5,000 to 10,000 Iraqi dinars ($3 to $7), go toward renting the field on church-owned land.

Other costs are covered by the four founders, who come from local families.

Hala Thomas, who was instrumental in the academy's founding, recently visited Baghdad for a meeting.