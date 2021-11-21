In an emotional leaving interview, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed the truth about Manchester United with a comment about Liverpool.

When one of their own loses a job, childhood Liverpool supporters are rarely happy.

But it was for a very specific reason that Reds fans were disappointed to learn on Sunday morning that Manchester United had finally fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.

Since his original appointment on an interim basis, Solskjaer has established a habit of disguising the obvious deficiencies of this United side, but a thrashing at Watford was one thrashing too far for his bosses.

Although there’s no disputing that the Norwegian helped re-establish a connection with United fans that had been lost during Jose Mourinho’s tenure, his credentials for the job were questioned from the start.

With past experience at Molde in Norway and Cardiff City in the United Kingdom, there was little reason to believe that the Reds’ main opponents would gain from such a move.

His United stint began with a 12-game Premier League unbeaten streak, only for the Red Devils to win just two of their final nine matches to finish sixth, missing out on the top four.

During this time, cracks began to show, but Solskjaer had already been entrusted with the job on a permanent basis. The ‘baby-faced assassin’ was once referred to as the ‘baby-faced assassin,’ but United took a long-term chance on him after seeing improvement at the club in the short term.

United fans remained hopeful that the 48-year-old former player, who helped secure a stunning Champions League final comeback against Bayern Munich in 1999, could similarly attain legendary status as a coach.

Solskjaer, on the other hand, was never the right man to lead United forward. Ultimately, despite spending millions on the transfer market, he leaves a team in decline.

Since his hiring, no Premier League manager has spent more than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however he has little to show for the large sums spent on players like Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

And, while standards at Old Trafford have slipped under Solskjaer, Liverpool have risen to new heights under Jurgen Klopp.

Success in the Champions League in 2019 was followed by success in the Europa League in 2020. “The summary has come to an end.”