In an effort to stop looting, South Africa has called out army reserves.

On Thursday, South Africa called up its army reserves in an attempt to stop theft that has depleted supplies of food and other necessities, as well as caused a debilitating blow to the country’s economy.

In orders issued overnight as the disturbance entered its sixth day, army leader Lieutenant-General Lawrence Mbatha declared, “All reserve members are to report for duty at first light tomorrow morning 15 July 2021 at their respective units.”

Soldiers should “report ready with their appropriate equipment,” according to a statement from the military ministry.

The administration announced on Wednesday that it will dispatch 25,000 troops to deal with the crisis, ten times the number it had first dispatched.

Around the economic metropolis of Johannesburg and in the southeastern state of KwaZulu-Natal, stores and warehouses have been ransacked and set ablaze.

Supply chains have been ruptured, and transportation links have been clogged, sapping delivery of food, gasoline, medication, and other necessities.

Official numbers show that 72 people have died and over 1,200 have been arrested, with the South African consumer goods regulatory organization estimating that over 800 shops have been looted.

The turmoil began the day after former president Jacob Zuma, who is considered as a hero of the poor by leftwing radicals, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for refusing to testify before a commission investigating corruption during his time.

Protests swiftly devolved into looting, with mobs pillaging retail malls and dragging goods away while police stood by, seemingly powerless to intervene.

As the issue worsened, the military said on Monday that it would send 2,500 troops to help restore order.

Many criticized the statistic as insufficient, especially considering that 70,000 soldiers were deployed last year to maintain a rigorous coronavirus lockdown.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told parliament on Wednesday that she had requested 25,000 troops “plus or minus.”

The call came after President Cyril Ramaphosa warned political leaders that regions of the country “may soon run out of basic provisions” due to supply chain disruptions.

Many South Africans have been outraged by television video of the indiscriminate looting. Business confidence has plummeted at a time when the economy is already suffering from high unemployment, particularly among the young.

Residents have begun to organize vigilante organizations to defend infrastructure in their communities.

On Wednesday, a group of commuter minibus drivers armed with sticks and weapons attacked suspected looters in the Johannesburg slum of Vosloorus.