In Afghanistan, a Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photographer was killed.

According to Reuters, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist was slain Friday while filming battle between Afghan security forces and the Taliban near a Pakistani border crossing, according to an army commander.

According to the commander, Danish Siddiqui and a senior officer were murdered in Taliban gunfire while trying to seize Spin Boldak.

According to the agency, Siddiqui, an Indian national, was integrated with Afghan special forces in Kandahar, a former Taliban stronghold.

In a statement, Reuters president Michael Friedenberg and editor-in-chief Alessandra Galloni stated, “We are actively seeking further information, collaborating with authorities in the region.”

“Danish was a great journalist, a loving husband and father, and a well-liked coworker. At this difficult time, our sympathies are with his family.”

Siddiqui, 38, had previously reported being wounded on the arm by shrapnel while covering the fighting, according to Reuters.

When Taliban fighters retreated from the battle in Spin Boldak, he was being treated and recovering.

An anonymous Afghan commander told the news agency that Siddiqui was talking to shops when the Taliban attacked again.

It said it couldn’t independently verify the information.

President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan expressed astonishment over Siddiqui’s death, saying he was slain while reporting on “Taliban atrocities.”

For photographing the Rohingya refugee crisis, Siddiqui was part of a team that shared the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography in 2018.

He had been with the agency since 2010, covering the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Rohingya refugee crisis, the Hong Kong riots, and the Nepal earthquakes, according to the agency.

Afghanistan has long been regarded as one of the world’s most perilous nations for journalists.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a media watchdog, ranked it 122nd out of 180 nations in its 2017 World Press Freedom Index in May.

Since the Taliban and Washington struck a deal in February 2020 that prepared the way for the withdrawal of international soldiers, several journalists, including women, have been slain in targeted attacks.

In Kabul and other places, prominent television anchors, reporters, and freelancers have been killed in rush-hour traffic, and hundreds have been threatened.

Officials accuse the Taliban for the killings, however the Islamist Islamic State has claimed responsibility for some of them.

An Afghan journalists’ safety committee reported in May that some 1,000 Afghan media employees had abandoned their jobs.

Threats and violence against journalists have a direct influence on the media, making their work even more difficult, according to RSF.