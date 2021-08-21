In Afghan cities, the Taliban takeover brings relief but also raises concerns about women’s rights.

Afghans in cities remote from Kabul are experiencing a mix of relief and worry about what lies ahead under the Taliban after 20 years of catastrophic conflict.

The victory of the hardline Islamist group and the huge surrender of government forces has given a long-awaited pause in the fighting that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions since 2001.

“Everyone is in a good mood. There will be no more corruption, and possibly no more bombings,” a journalist in Helmand province’s southern city of Lashkar Gah told AFP.

However, some of the most important problems include whether women may work, receive education at all levels, and mix with males.

According to AFP, the Taliban are allowing girls of all ages to attend school, but only under tight segregation, in the northeastern city of Kunduz, where the Taliban have historically had less influence.

“The Taliban claimed there is no problem if women teach girls,” he said through WhatsApp.

“Women teachers can attend school, but they are unable to collaborate with men.”

The Taliban also warned him that no music or singing was permitted.

But, he noticed, women may still be seen without male chaperones in markets and health centers.

The Taliban they spoke to refused to explain if the new restrictions came from above or were being enforced locally.

The militants have pledged a different kind of control than the draconian government of the 1990s, which saw women confined to their homes, most forms of entertainment prohibited, and punishments including as stonings and public executions.

They have promised to uphold advances in women’s rights, but only in accordance with their stringent interpretation of Islamic law.

Experts are skeptical of the Taliban’s rebranding, questioning whether it is just a gimmick to get international attention and continue receiving essential help.

A foreign NGO midwife in Lashkar Gah said she was instructed to stay at home until the Taliban provided further information.

She expressed her dissatisfaction by saying, “I’m not happy since I need the money.”

Because the Taliban have yet to form a government, there is room for variation in how they assert their power in newly conquered territory.

After Taliban authorities inquired about next semester’s curriculum, an employee at Lashkar Gah University met with Taliban officials, who indicated several of his female coworkers were still at work this week.

“It was unfamiliar territory for them. He told AFP over WhatsApp, “They are ordinary villagers.”

In come a few females. Brief News from Washington Newsday.