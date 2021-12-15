In Abu Dhabi, Max Verstappen won the race. F1’s two-time champion claims it was by ‘pure luck.’

Max Verstappen was “lucky” to win the world title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, according to Fernando Alonso. He couldn’t help but feel “sad” for Lewis Hamilton, he admits.

Verstappen’s victory was not underserved, according to Alonso, who had backed Verstappen to win the F1 drivers’ championship ahead of the title-deciding race at Yas Marina.

Verstappen and Hamilton were tied on points heading into the Abu Dhabi race weekend. The F1 2021 championship would be awarded to the driver who finished first. While the seven-time world champion led for the duration of the race, a late safety car allowed Verstappen to overcome the British driver in the final lap to win his first championship.

“He was lucky today; without the Safety Car, Lewis was World Champion, and with the Safety Car, Max is World Champion, so what happened today was pure luck. And I assume it’ll be a major discussion, but if you look at the 22 races, as I mentioned on Thursday, any of the two might win the World Championship. I believe that, more than any other year, this was the year to split the trophy in two because both of them were outstanding “According to Planet F1, Alonso said in an interview with The Australian.

Alonso, a two-time Formula One world champion, praised his old McLaren teammate, claiming that Hamilton was “driving at another level” in the second half of the season this year.

“Sure, I feel bad for Lewis because, especially in the second half of the championship, he was driving at a different level. Yes, the Mercedes was faster, but Valtteri [Bottas] was not second; it was Lewis who put up the best time. So, if you lose the championship due to a Safety Car in the final lap, you must feel a little guilty “Alonso, who won two consecutive titles in 2005 and 2006, went on to say more.

Hamilton got out to a flying start in the race at Yas Marina on Sunday, aiming for a record eighth world title. Starting from P2, Hamilton passed pole-sitter Verstappen at the start, and after controversially using the run-off to cancel the Belgian-Dutch driver’s attempted re-pass, Hamilton quickly accelerated to the lead.

Sergio Perez, Verstappen's Red Bull teammate, gave everything he could to support the Dutchman, losing Hamilton a significant amount of time. Hamilton continued to drive, exhausted.