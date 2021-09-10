In a World Cup qualifier win, Lionel Messi surpasses a Brazilian great’s goal-scoring record.

Lionel Messi’s legacy was solidified even further when he broke Pele’s record for most goals scored by a South American player.

Messi scored all three goals for Argentina in a World Cup Qualifier match against Bolivia at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, giving him two more goals than Pele in his international career.

With 79 goals, he is now tied for sixth place on the all-time international goalscorers list with Zambian legend Godfrey Chitalu.

Messi is 32 goals behind Cristiano Ronaldo for the number one place.

“I was quite apprehensive, and all I wanted to do was enjoy the evening. “I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” a heartbroken Messi stated. “The most important thing was that we won the game, and now we can celebrate.”

Messi wept not because of his incredible performance, but because he had finally won his first Copa America title, putting a stop to all the criticism he had received for Argentina’s failure to win an international trophy.

It’s yet another feather in the Argentinian legend’s cap, following his side’s first Copa America title since 1993 in July, when they defeated Brazil 1-0 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

“Winning the Copa America was a one-of-a-kind experience because of where we won it and how we won it,” Messi said.

“There was no better way to do it, and to be able to enjoy the championship today, it’s wonderful. My mother and brothers are in the audience. They’ve been through a lot… I’m overjoyed.”

Messi’s hat-trick against Bolivia handed him his 153rd international appearance, making him Argentina’s most capped player.

Argentina and Messi have had three chances to win the Copa America title in the last decade, all of which have ended in failure. A weight has been removed from their shoulders.

When Lionel Messi retires, 2021 will be remembered as one of the most pivotal years in his career.